NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Chief John Drake of the Metro Nashville Police Department announced Thursday the creation of a new School Safety Division within the police department’s Investigative Services Bureau effective August 16.

A press release says Commander/Director of Training Scott Byrd will be the leader of the School Safety Division. Byrd is a 22-year MNPD veteran.

“Commander Byrd will oversee the School Resource Officer program in high schools and middle schools, and will be the police department’s liaison to the new safety ambassador initiative in the elementary schools,” Chief Drake said. “His expertise in special operations and tactical scenarios will help officers and ambassadors working on school campuses further enhance the safety of students and teachers throughout the school year.”

On Tuesday, Chief Drake and Metro Schools Director Adrienne Battle announced a plan for the creation of elementary school safety ambassadors. The school safety ambassadors would be unarmed employees of Metro Schools and would be assigned a radio with a police frequency while working daily with MNPS security staff and the police department’s new School Safety Division.

“The creation of the new School Safety Division is the next step in our collaborative with Metro Nashville Public Schools to enhance overall safety on campuses,” Chief Drake said.