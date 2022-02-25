NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Deputy U.S. Marshals arrested a 19-year-old Thursday, wanted in connection with a murder investigation in Illinois.

Deon Evans, 19, was found hiding in the attic of a home in the 2500 block of Prairie Hill Drive in South Nashville. Evans is wanted for murder in Chicago.

Marshals contacted MNPD after seeing guns and other items in plain view at the home. A search warrant was then issued for the residence, leading authorities to seize the following:

Courtesy: MNPD

Courtesy: MNPD

Courtesy: MNPD

Courtesy: MNPD

Three guns

2,000 rounds of ammunition

354 vehicle keys/key fobs

22 credit/debit cards

A money counter

$3,079 in cash

Evans was also found as the search warrant was executed at the home.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing as Auto Theft & Fraud Unit detectives work to identify the victims in the theft cases.

Authorities are also sorting through potential additional charges, including those against another man and woman at the house at the time of the search warrant.