NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Music legends Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago have announced the return of their co-headlining tour across North America, the “Heart & Soul 2024” Tour.

The Live Nation produced tour brings together the timeless music of Chicago and the iconic catalog of Earth, Wind & Fire for one unforgettable night of music filled with epic sets from each artist that will culminate in an encore performance with both bands on stage together.

Earth, Wind & Fire Chicago

The 30-city tour kicks off in St. Louis in early July, but the groups will hit the stage at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at EarthWindAndFire.com and ChicagoTheBand.com