NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two hard rock bands are combining forces to bring a brand new tour on the road across North America.

Chevelle and Three Days Grace announced a co-headlining tour coming this fall, featuring special guest Loathe.

Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off Sept. 8 in Pennsylvania and wraps in Boston on Oct. 14. But before the tour is over, the bands will bring the rock to Music City.

The bands will take to the stage at Nashville Municipal Auditorium Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Tickets are currently available through special presale events now, but the general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. local time Friday, June 2. To purchase tickets, click HERE.