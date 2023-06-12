NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The beloved bronze statue of Chet Atkins in downtown Nashville has a new home.

The guitar genius and country music hitmaker passed away in 2001 in Nashville.

Before his death, the sculpture was created by sculptor Russell Faxon and for the past 23 years, it stood the corner of Fifth Avenue and Union Street. On Friday, the statue was unveiled during a ceremony at its new home at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum at Municipal Auditorium.

“I’m honored to be able to represent an icon of music and how much what a contribution that he made to the music world,” explained Faxon.

Many were on hand to view the unveiling of the statue at its new home.

“I’ve always liked this statue, it looks like Chet, and very few statues look like who they are supposed to be representing but this one is exceptionally good,” said Ray Stevens.

Atkins and his adjacent stool are now in the courtyard of the museum where you can still pull up a seat next to “Mr. Guitar.”