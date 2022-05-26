NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A big-time comedian is headed to the Mother Church of Country Music next month!

Chelsea Handler is shooting a special at the Ryman Auditorium during her “Vaccinated and Horny Tour.” Her boyfriend and fellow comedian, Jo Koy, is producing the event. Handler said she’s in love and feeling inspired, and that her relationship is heating up just like a Nashville summer.

Comedians Chelsea Handler and her boyfriend Jo Koy will work together in creating a special shot at the Ryman Auditorium on June 10. (Photo by Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

“I love being in Nashville. I feel like they could use a few more swimming pools to be quite honest. Because every time I go there, I’m like ‘where’s your pool?’ You have the biggest backyard I’ve ever seen. I’m like, do Southerners not like to swim?”

From performing at Zanies, to filming another documentary “Hello Privilege. It’s me, Chelsea,” in Middle Tennessee, Handler told News 2, the upcoming special has really come full circle. But it doesn’t end there, Handler has her hands full of several projects in the works – including developing a reality show with Antioch rapper, Jelly Roll.



(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BBR Music Group) Chelsea Handler is coming back to Nashville for her comedy tour and is working on several projects, including one with a local Middle Tennessee rapper.

“It was so great to meet him and to understand the world that he lives in. That’s not a world I was familiar with, So I always love to kind of bend my mind frame,” she said. “I love to always change my worldview.”

She said she may leave feeling terrible because of all the fried food, but Nashville still has her coming back for more! The tour stop takes place on June 10th at the Ryman Auditorium. Click here to buy tickets.