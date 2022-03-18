NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Your New Years resolutions might have fallen by the wayside by now, but the time to eat healthy is always right and easier than most people think, at least according to a local chef.

In fact, she’s even responsible for turning several Titans players on to a healthier lifestyle. Now, she wants to help you, too.

Charity Morgan is a professionally trained chef, mom and wife. She stays busy cooking for her clients, her kids and her husband, former Titan Derrick Morgan.

In 2017, Derrick decided to make a life change: He went plant-based. “It was because of the nutritionist who said, ‘Hey, these are some things that will help you lower inflammation, that would cut down injury,” says Morgan.

So, he signed up for a prepared vegan meal service, but it just didn’t measure up to his wife’s culinary skills. “I was like, ‘You know what, Derrick, let me help you out. I’ll help you out. Let me let me just kind of do some research on what you need,” remembers Morgan. “I wanted him to be able to get the nutrients that he needed.”

Morgan put together recipes of Derrick’s favorite meals: think burgers and mac and cheese, and made them all plant-based. Derrick took the meals to Titans practice every day.

His teammates started to notice, and asked for the same meal plan. “They loved it. They loved the way they felt. But, most importantly they loved the food. They were like, ‘oh my God, this food is amazing,” Morgan says, which is exactly how about a dozen Tennessee Titans players became vegan.

“I feel like my job is not telling people what plant-based is, my job has become showing people what plant-based is not. It’s not just salads. It’s not protein-deficient meals. It’s full of an array of things, colors. It’s whatever you eat, I can make,” says Morgan.

Charity and Derrick Morgan (Courtesy of Emily Dorio)

Their health journey also became the subject of a documentary called The Game Changers, which brought questions and interest from around the world.

“Every single day, I got this message that said, ‘Hey, do you have a cookbook? Do you have a cookbook? Do you have a cookbook? Do you have a cookbook?’ And I was like, you know, I’m tired of getting this question,” she says.

Morgan took the Titans’ players favorite recipes and put them into her new book, called Unbelievably Vegan: 100+ Life Changing, Plant Based Recipes.

The book has vegan recipes that are good enough for professional athletes, celebrities and the harshest critics of all: toddlers.

Morgan family (Courtesy of Emily Dorio)

To this day, Charity, Derrick and their two kids are all still completely plant-based.

“I have fried chicken in there, fish and chips. I have a lobster bisque, and it’s things that people are like ‘wait, how are you doing this? I’m like, it’s all found in nature,'” says Morgan.

The meals are without animal byproducts but not without flavor. You don’t have to be a celebrity or professional athlete to eat like one.

The book is available in most places books are sold, including local book stores.

Morgan also says another big project is in the works, with plans to announce soon.