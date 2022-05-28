NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Despite many feeling pain at the pump, more than 39 million people are expected to hit the roads to travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA.

In fact, nearly 87% of Tennesseans traveling for Memorial Day plan to travel by vehicle, according to the AAA, a 4.1% increase from last year. AAA says gas prices this holiday weekend are likely to be the highest on record citing tightening global supplies and strong demand as the main culprits for the increase.

The national average for gas as of May 28 remains at $4.60 a gallon with the Tennessee average sitting at $4.27 a gallon, according to AAA. The Tennessee average for a gallon of regular gas has risen $0.50/gallon since April.

The cheapest gas in the Nashville metro area can be found in East Nashville and Hendersonville, according to GasBuddy.

Cheapest fuel prices for regular gas in the Nashville metro area as of May 28:

Z Mart- 927 Gallatin Pike

East Nashville, TN

Regular gas: $3.96 a gallon

Citgo- 150 Curtis Crossroads

Hendersonville, TN

Regular gas: $3.99 a gallon

Petro Plus- 601 Hartsville Pike

Gallatin, TN

Regular gas: $3.99 a gallon

Dodge’s Store- 1182 W Main St

Hendersonville, TN

Regular gas: $4.00 a gallon

Walmart- 2232 Gallatin Pike N

Madison, TN

Regular gas: $4.02 a gallon

Flying J- 1420 TN-96 N

Fairview, TN

Regular gas: $4.04 a gallon

To view a list of the cheapest prices for regular gas in the Nashville metro area, click here.