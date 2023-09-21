NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — The woman who was driving a charter school bus hit head-on by a WeGo bus in August is suing the Metro bus company for damages up to $1 million.

Keyontae McEwen was reportedly operating a charter school bus with 11 children on board the morning of Aug. 29 when she was struck head-on by a WeGo bus in the 3000 block of Elm Hill Pike. The collision happened around 6:30 a.m., when McEwen was transporting students to the RePublic charter school.

The WeGo bus, operated by Tyler Henning, suddenly crossed the double line into McEwen’s lane, striking her bus and causing it to be rear-ended by two smaller vehicles, the lawsuit says.

According to officials, three of the children on McEwen’s bus were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt for treatment while others were reunited with their parents, who opted to take them to their pediatrician’s office or the emergency room themselves.

Per McEwen’s lawsuit, lawyers for MTA/WeGo were “immediately” on the scene following the wreck, while Henning was cited for “operator inexperience.” McEwen, however, charges that Henning “fell asleep at the wheel,” which is what caused the collision.

The lawsuit says McEwen suffered “severe bodily injuries,” including fractured ribs, a leg contusion and sprained knee, a traumatic brain injury, a back injury, and a neck injury.

She has accused Henning, the Metro Transit Authority (MTA), and the Davidson Transit Organization (DTO) of negligence, including training and supervision failures on the part of MTA and DTO, speeding and controlled stop negligence by Henning, and failure to properly operate a vehicle.

McEwen is seeking $1 million in compensatory damages for her “personal injury and property damage,” as well as for her “emotional suffering and grief,” health care expenses stemming from the crash, and lost wages, per the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for WeGo said the company “won’t comment about pending legal matters.”

You can read the full lawsuit by clicking here.