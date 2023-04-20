NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a high-fashion tradition in Nashville and this year’s Symphony Fashion Show will be extra special.

The annual fundraising event that supports the Nashville Symphony will be Tuesday, April 25. This year’s event will feature designs from designer Brandon Maxwell and performances from Kristin Chenoweth, who will also emcee the evening.

A portion of the money raised goes to the Accelerando Program, which supports music education for students of all backgrounds to pursue music in college and beyond.

“It’s designed to ultimately diversify the field of American classical music and specifically the orchestra. So these students are receiving training from our musicians on a weekly basis. They receive financial support and mentorship through the Nashville Symphony. We really push to make good on our promise to diversify the future of what we do,” said Phillip Ducreay, program manager of Community Engagement at the Nashville Symphony.

The scholarships are specifically for local students in Middle Tennessee.

“Every dollar of that goes to a lesson or making an opportunity for a student who might not otherwise have it. When we put our students out into the world, hopefully in college, we want them to be irrefutably competitive with everyone else. And by offering that, that top level support, we’re really starting to do that,” added Ducreay.

Many of the program’s students have been accepted into some of the best music programs in the country, like Juliard, Rice and Indiana University.

Tickets are on sale now. To purchase a ticket, click here.

After the event, local retailer Gus Mayer will have a special sale with pieces from Maxwell, all benefitting the Symphony.