NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of shooting a woman on Dickerson Pike last month is now charged with criminal homicide after the woman passed away from her injuries on Monday.

On March 20, Metro police say Isaiah Burr shot 20-year-old Chanya Sherill and then fled the scene. Officers responding to the scene found Sherill lying outside the driver’s seat of a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruz after her car had reportedly crashed into the Bank of America building in the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike. Witnesses told police they saw a man get out of the driver’s rear side of the vehicle and pull her out. He then left the area with a backpack.

Sherill was transported to a local hospital where doctors discovered a gunshot wound to her head. The 20-year-old was placed on life support and passed away Monday from her injuries.

According to Metro police, Isaiah Burr is believed to have met Sherill on a popular dating app for African Americans. Officers believe Burr is responsible for robbing women by luring them through the app, but investigations are still underway.

Burr was captured on March 22 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky at his mother’s home following a coordinated effort with the MNPD Fugitives Unit and local police. Burr was facing an attempted criminal homicide charge but that has since been upgraded to criminal homicide following Chanya Sherill’s death.