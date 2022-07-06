NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said officers arrested a man they believe robbed a Boost Mobile store on Nolensville Pike late last month.

Terry Staggs, 39, was arrested by Violent Crimes detectives in connection with one of several recent cellphone store armed robberies. He is currently being investigated for multiple other cellphone store robberies.

Staggs was identified as the suspect who robbed the Nolensville Pike Boost Mobile store after displaying a handgun June 20. He reportedly demanded employees put money in a plastic shopping bag before leaving the store on foot.

Based on Staggs’ tattoos, which were seen on surveillance footage at other Boost Mobile stores and a Metro by T-Mobile store throughout May and June, he is believed to be responsible for those armed robberies as well. Those charges are still pending.

Staggs also had two outstanding felony probation violation warrants at the time of his arrest, according to Metro police. He is currently being held in the Metro jail.