NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You drive by them daily and often may not even notice them until special holidays like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. However, if you ask Warren Morrison, the holiday is all about the symbol that flaps in the sky.

Normally during the Fourth of July, fireworks get all the attention, but not according to Morrison.

“It’s all about flag and country and patriotism, which may sound corny to some, but it’s very real,” he said.

Most of the time you have seen his work, but probably never even knew it.

“I got fired from my job and I knew a lot about flag poles and was wondering what I was going to do and decided, I know everything there is to know about flag poles,” explained Morrison.

“Literally just stepped out on faith and created a website and social media and just never stopped.”

Take the Federal Courthouse in Downtown Nashville for example. The nearly four-year project stands as one of many signs of pride.

Nashville Flagpoles has been in business for the past 22 years. Morrison specializes in the entire process from start to finish. His projects vary from businesses to government buildings to private residences.

Morrison’s admiration for flags didn’t come out of nowhere.

“My dad was 26 years in the airforce, and so I had found later on that had a lot to do with me knowing about flag and country,” Morrison explained.

Every year, it’s the same mission.

“You get a lot of calls for flags; everybody wants to have a new flag up,” he said.

While the celebrations tend to end after midnight, Morrison’s flags stand for decades.