NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, Tennessee observed Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time.

There were many celebrations across Middle Tennessee honoring the emancipation of those who were enslaved in the United States. One of them was held at Fort Negley Park, which carries a special meaning of its own.

The celebration was hosted by the African American Cultural Alliance (AACA) in Nashville in partnership with Juneteenth 615. Fort Negley Park certainly has a significant history. It was built in 1862 by nearly 3,000 enslaved people that were conscripted by the Union army.

“This is the place where freedom began for a lot of people,” said Jeneene Blackmon, CEO of the AACA’s Nashville chapter.

The park is the largest inland stone fortification built during the Civil War. It stood as the centerpiece of Union-occupied Nashville. Fort Negley represents the effects of war and sudden occupation, the heartbreak of the battle of Nashville, and the legacy of the depression-era works progress administration, according to the Friends of Fort Negley organization.

Organizers of Monday’s Juneteenth celebration said it’s a rich history and the work must be done to remember and preserve it.

“It’s so important that we tell the stories of our ancestors, people who built cities. This is where a lot of labor went into building the fort and these folks went out into the community. If you look all around Nashville from this point of view, you will see neighborhoods where African Americans lived and were contributors to the city,” said Blackman.

The Fort Negley Visitors Center opened in December 2007. It’s a mark in history that is shared with others from direct descendants of those who built it.

“My great great grandfather was here in 1865,” said Gary Burke, a board member with the Friends of Fort Negley. “He was a member of the 17th regiment of the U.S. Colored Troops that fought in the Battle of Nashville, Dec. 15-16, 1864.”

Fort Negley Visitors Center partners with history and preservation groups, presents educational programming, and serves as the home of the Nashville Civil War Roundtable and Fort Donelson Camp 62, Sons of Union Veterans in an effort to remember and preserve this part of history.

“It’s important to know that families can come together, Black, White, or other and enjoy a day of emancipation of a people; people who helped build this country, people who helped solidify this nation and those who contributed to it over the years,” said Burke.