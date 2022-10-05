NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators from the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) are asking for the community’s help to identify a man accused of setting the WKND Hang Suite on fire early Wednesday morning.

According to the NFD, the individual was seen on surveillance video breaking into the WKND Hang Suite along Church Street around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. However, the business was closed and nobody was inside the building at the time.

After the man kicked in the front glass door, fire officials said he poured an accelerant throughout the business, including the bar area; used a gun to open fire inside the WKND; and set a fire before leaving the business.

The fire reportedly put itself out before Nashville first responders arrived at the scene.

The NFD reported that multiple surveillance cameras inside and outside the business recorded the man arriving at the bar and looking through the front window before bringing two gas cans to the front door and breaking the glass. He could also be seen entering and exiting the business several times over the course of the incident.

According to fire officials, the individual appeared to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap, grey shorts, and brightly colored socks.

If you have any information about this case or others, you’re asked to call the NFD Arson Hotline at 615-862-5640 or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Anyone who calls the hotline — which is answered 24 hours a day — can remain anonymous, as well as earn a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.

“The crime of arson is one of the costliest human-made disasters,” the NFD stated. “Arson indirectly contributes to increased insurance premiums, higher medical costs, lost jobs, lost income, and the increased costs of fire services.”