NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A familiar face is in the running for a national award.

News 2 Meteorologist Meaghan Thomas has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 Oticon Focus on People Awards, a national competition that recognizes individuals who are helping to change perceptions of what it means to live with hearing loss.

Meaghan is honored as one of three finalists in the Adult category, a category that recognizes individuals who share a passion to make the world a better place not only for people with hearing loss but for everyone through their professional, volunteer, cultural and civic endeavors.

Her bio on the Oticon website reads as follows:

“Meaghan, a popular broadcast meteorologist, had always been self-conscious about her hearing loss. In 2021, she chose the word “bold” to motivate her actions in the coming year. True to her resolution, Meaghan posted her photo on Instagram proudly holding her hearing aids. Her post and advice — “Embrace what makes you different and celebrate it! So cheers to my ears & whatever makes you special” — went viral. The outpouring of support from people around the world — and a front-page posting on the Good Morning America website — inspired her to become even bolder. Today, she is the author of a children’s book, Heart of Hearing, and founder of The Heart of Hearing nonprofit that supports young professionals with hearing loss.”

You can cast your vote for Meghan by CLICKING HERE. Voting is open through Nov. 4.

Winners will be announced early next year.