NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was charged Monday night after police said she stole money from a bag left at the Nashville International Airport baggage claim.

Metro police documents said the victim accidentally left her purse on a bench near the British Airways sign and later found her bag at the airport lost in found with $1,640 in cash missing.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage and reportedly saw Dominique Triste, 23, grab the bag, bring it to the airport bathroom, then leave the bathroom without the bag. Triste then allegedly told police she was traveling with the man she was with after they “met at the festival this weekend.”

The man was then questioned, and police said they found the stolen $1,640 cash in his wallet. Triste allegedly admitted to taking the money from the bag left in the baggage claim area.

During booking, sheriff’s deputies said they found a plastic baggie full of a white powdery substance inside her. Trist is now faced with theft and drug charges.