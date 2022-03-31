NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted felon was arresting Thursday morning for carjacking a work van on Welshwood Drive.

Metro police say two men told officers an armed man, identified as 29-year-old Tequandre Craighead, approached them in a parking lot at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Welshwood Drive. Craighead demanded their keys to a 2019 Nissan NV cargo van, to which they complied.

Officers quickly arrived on scene to investigate and soon found the van driving on Harding Place near Danby Drive and followed it to the area of Wallace Road and Recovery Drive where they tried to stop Craighead, but he quickly sped away. Officers did not pursue the van.

Instead, a police helicopter followed the van and radioed to officers on the ground that the van had stopped in a parking lot on Linbar Drive where Craighead got out and fled on foot. He was taken into custody a short time later near an apartment building.

Police also recovered an ID and a debit card that belonged to the wife of one of the carjacking victims. Craighead admitted during an interview that he was driving the stolen van. He was also positively identified as the robber.

At the time of his arrest, Craighead was free on a $35,000 bond for the armed robbery of a Harding Place convenience store in 2019. His court date in that case is set for next month.

Craighead, who already has a conviction for felony theft, is now charged with carjacking, evading arrest, and driving on a revoked license.

He is being held in lieu of a $58,000 bond.