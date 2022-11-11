NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody overnight Thursday after he was found with a carjacked vehicle.

Corbin Orellana is facing a robbery charge following his arrest.

A Metro officer spotted a Toyota Yaris that was parked, unoccupied, at a motel at 95 Wallace Road.

Police arrived and identified Orellana as one of two men who arrived in the vehicle. He was taken into custody after he was seen walking away from the motel.

The man was in possession of property taken from the carjacking victim, which originally occurred in the 3900 block of Apache Trail.

Orellana reportedly admitted his involvement in the robbery.

He is now being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond.