NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An armed carjacking led to police chase through Nashville Tuesday evening.

It all began when Metro Nashville Police Department Violent Crimes detectives spotted a vehicle that was found to be taken during a previous armed carjacking.

Detectives tried to stop the vehicle, but it drove away.

A chase ensued down Murfreesboro Pike, where the suspect vehicle crashed at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Fesslers Lane.

Three suspects were taken into custody from the vehicle. All three are said to be juveniles.

One of the occupants sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Due to the crash, one of the traffic lights in the intersection was damaged. Crews are working to make repairs.