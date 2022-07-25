NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A stolen vehicle, carjacked out of Memphis, was found in South Nashville on Sunday, according to court documents.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were patrolling in a high-crime area in the 1000 block of Murfreesboro Pike when they located a man sleeping inside a gray Nissan Altima.

Police say they approached the vehicle, which is when 46-year-old Leon Hubbard told officers the car belonged to a “female” and gave them his identification.

According to an affidavit, when officers ran the VIN on the vehicle, it came back stolen by means of carjacking out of Memphis.

Officers took Hubbard taken into custody without incident and located the vehicle’s keys in his front left pocket.

Metro police say inside the vehicle they discovered a broken glass pipe with burn marks and a “white powdery substance” folded up in a piece of cardboard on the dashboard.

According to court documents, Hubbard he had no outstanding warrants at the time of the arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing with the Memphis Violent Crimes and Gang Units.