NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The caretaker of a woman with a mental disability was arrested Thursday following an investigation into allegations of abuse.

The victim was living with 38-year-old Jennifer Talley, who police said was taking care of her finances from the state, at a home on Albion Street in Nashville.

On Oct. 4, officers responded to a call at another location on Malta Drive, where the woman said Talley “hit her in the face with a baseball bat,” according to an arrest affidavit.

One of the responding officers reported seeing a busted blood vessel in the woman’s right eye. Due to her disability, authorities said the woman could not give them an exact date or time when the alleged assault happened.

However, she did tell them it was on a Monday night in September. Two Metro Nashville detectives had reportedly seen the woman on Sept. 14 and said she did not have an injury to her eye at that time.

Based on that information, investigators believe the assault happened between Sept. 14 and Sept. 25. Talley was taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 12 and is charged with one count of elderly or vulnerable aggravated abuse with a deadly weapon.

She was still behind bars Friday, Oct. 13 with a $50,000 bond.