NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A carbon monoxide leak at a Nashville daycare is under investigation by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS).

According to officials, the leak took place at Elm Hill Academy located in the 3000 block of Elm Hill Pike.

“We are aware of an incident regarding a carbon monoxide leak at Elm Hill Academy,” the TDHS said in a statement. “We are unable to share more details at this time given the investigation is currently still pending.”

The Nashville Fire Department said crews and a gas company responded to a reported CO2 alarm on Friday, Jan. 5.

Haley Montgomery, the mother of an 8-month-old who attended Elm Hill Academy, said she first started having concerns about a potential leak in November after she noticed an odor in the building.

According to Montgomery, another concerned parent brought their own CO2 monitor to the daycare on Friday, which detected high levels, so he alerted authorities.

The mother said she was forced to take her 8-month-old daughter to the emergency room.

Even though Montgomery said her daughter didn’t enter the school building Friday, she reportedly tested for more than double what an adult should have in their system for carbon monoxide and was given oxygen for six hours as a result.

“Even though we asked, ‘What do you cook with, what’s the cleaning products, what’s an active shooter plan?’ we didn’t ask, ‘Do you monitor for CO2?'” said Montgomery. “You can do so much to try to help the development of your kid, but all of this could completely negate that and that is so terrifying.”

News 2 has reached out to Elm Hill Academy for comment, but has not heard back as of this writing.