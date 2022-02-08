NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating a car fire that happened early Tuesday morning in the Napier area.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. just outside Four Daughters Market on Charles D. Davis Boulevard. Police told News 2 the car had been sitting in the same spot for over a year, but it is still unclear how the fire started.

Officials said the vehicle is too hot at the moment to investigate for arson or criminal activity.

No one is believed to have been inside the car at the time of the fire. The vehicle was a total loss.