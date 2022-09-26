NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting outside a Waffle House Friday morning.

The situation unfolded at the restaurant on West Trinity Lane.

Authorities say, Christopher Rhodes, 22, jumped into the driver’s seat of a 2019 Nissan Sentra just after the female driver got out to get her to-go order. A female passenger also bailed out of the car at that time and began yelling for help.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

A man in a nearby blue BMW sedan saw the altercation and ran to help. He tried to pull Rhodes from the car and shot him during a struggle.

Rhodes drove off in the Sentra and crashed a short time later on I-40 East between Donelson Pike and Stewarts Ferry Pike. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound and is now in jail on robbery and carjacking charges.

Police are now trying to locate the man who intervened in the incident. After shooting Rhodes during the struggle, the man drove away in the BMW.

Anyone who recognizes him from the surveillance photo is asked to call Detective Melody Saxon at (615) 880-1773.