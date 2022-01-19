NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man is in custody after allegedly robbing various stores across the Nashville area over the past several months.

Joshua Robinson, 28, was identified through forensic evidence from robbery locations and was arrested Tuesday night.

Police say Robinson is responsible for the following Walgreens robberies in the area:

5600 Charlotte Avenue on Sept. 19

627 S. Gallatin Pike on Oct. 10

3880 Dickerson Pike on Oct. 24

5600 Charlotte Pike on Oct. 31

3880 Dickerson Pike on Nov. 9

3130 Clarksville Pike on Nov. 11

5600 Charlotte Pike on Nov. 23

1301 Bell Road on Jan. 13

They say he also robbed the Dollar General store at 3852 Dickerson Pike on Dec. 8.

Employees at those stores reported Robinson would get behind the counter and steal cash from the drawer. He would then flee in a silver/gray Dodge Charger from each crime scene.

Detectives arrested Robinson as he approached that same Charger Tuesday night. Detectives recovered a gun and clothes believed to be used in those robberies from the vehicle.

Police say he went on to admit to being involved in numerous robberies, including some stores listed above.

Robinson is facing charges on eight counts of robbery with two counts of theft of property. He is being held on a $377,000 bond.

Robinson’s mugshot is being withheld at this time due to pending police lineups.