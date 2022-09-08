NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A car, two motorcycles and a moped were all stolen from one man’s garage not long after moving into his East Nashville neighborhood.

According to Metro Nashville’s crime map, eight vehicles have been reported stolen around East Nashville since the beginning of the month.

However, for Joseph Romano, it wasn’t just his car as his two motorcycles, like his 1995 Kawasaki KLR, and his moped, were also stolen.

He said when he came home Tuesday, he found his garage door busted in, and now he’s taking matters into his own hands by checking out pawn shops, scrap yards, and hanging up fliers. He said he is holding out hope he will find his belongings.

Romano said riding and fixing up bikes has been his hobby over the past decade.

“Yeah, it’s pretty much my life outside of work. I ride to work, all over the place, out of state, go to motorcycle events all over the country all year,” Romano told News 2.

Romano said he was not home at the time his possessions were stolen since he’s slowly moving into the house. He said this lead him to believe that his home may have been targeted.