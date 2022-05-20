NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are responding to a car that reportedly flipped into a construction hole on Stewarts Ferry Pike early Friday morning.

According to first responders, it happened at 4:12 a.m. at 585 Stewarts Ferry Pike. The male driver was allegedly taken to the hospital, but police said he is expected to survive.

It is still unclear how the car ran off the roadway.