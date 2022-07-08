NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver crashed into the front of an East Nashville donut shop early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. at East Park Donuts and Coffee on Main Street.

No one was injured in the crash, including the driver of the sedan, who veered into the glass doors of the shop, according to owner Ken Woodard.

Woodard said a pastry chef arriving early Friday morning found the damage and called him to let him know the crash occurred.

He rushed to the shop and reviewed security footage of the crash.

“My initial reaction was after learning no one was hurt, was ‘well, we’ve got another mess to clean up.”

Metro police reported the driver, 29-year-old Sarah Flowers, was charged with driving under the influence.

Flowers reportedly told responding officers he had several IPA beers prior to the crash. She was given a breathalyzer test, which Metro police said she registered .218 BAC, more than twice the legal limit.

Sarah Flowers (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Crews are working hard to replace the front of the store so it can reopen on Saturday.

As for ways you can help, Woodard suggested leaving a tip for the staff.

“When you do come in, just tip our people well as they have missed a day of work.”