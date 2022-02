NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A car struck the side of a bus headed to a Metro Nashville Public School (MNPS) Monday morning.

The crash happened at 1701 21st Avenue South at 7:53 a.m. as the bus was en route to Harris-Hillman School, which is a Metro school for students with disabilities.

MNPS told News 2 there were five students, a driver, and a school nurse on board at the time.

There were no injuries reported.