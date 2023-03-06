NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing several charges following a car chase in which authorities said they found multiple bricks of cocaine and other drugs.

The police chase began on Tuesday, Feb. 28 after detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department saw a black 2019 Dodge Charger traveling at over 60 mph in a residential area near 11th Avenue North, according to an affidavit.

Detectives tried to stop the car, but the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Jordon Sandifer, reportedly “fled at a high rate of speed.” Authorities said Sandifer was speeding around vehicles in the center turn lane and drove through multiple intersections without stopping.

Many other cars and pedestrians were on the road and sidewalks at the time, according to the affidavit. A police helicopter followed the car to Albion Street and 24th Avenue North, where Sandifer got out and ran through a yard into an alleyway.

Detectives saw Sandifer throw an object into a backyard while chasing him, the affidavit said. They eventually caught up to Sandifer and took him into custody. Authorities said he had $2,240 in multiple denominations on him, which is “consistent with street level narcotics sales.”

The object Sandifer had reportedly thrown into a backyard was later found to be 239 grams of cocaine still in brick form, according to the affidavit. A Glock 22C .40 caliber handgun was also found between two trees in the alleyway.

Police said a search of Sandifer’s car turned up even more drugs. According to the affidavit, detectives found 89 grams of marijuana, 27 grams of cocaine powder and 170 grams of cocaine in brick form in the car’s center console.

Another 452 grams of marijuana was found in the trunk, police reported. In the back seat, authorities said they found a backpack containing Fiber powder, which is “frequently used as a cutting agent,” and a blender with cocaine residue.

A digital scale was located in the dash under the car radio and two boxes of sandwich bags were found in the glove box, according to the affidavit.

Sandifer was booked into jail on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony evading arrest with risk of injury, possession of a firearm and reckless driving.