NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman with more than a dozen outstanding warrants was taken into custody early Tuesday morning for multiple theft and fraud charges in South Nashville.

According to police documents, Charlena Gibson, 42, was arrested at her South Nashville home and found to be in possession of crack during a search incident to arrest. She is faced with several car burglaries, ID theft, and fraud charges after officials say she was involved in multiple incidents across Davidson County.

Charlena Gibson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Nashville police said May 12, officers responded to multiple car burglaries at an apartment complex on Pennington Centre Boulevard in Donelson. Authorities said on April 2, Gibson also stole multiple items worth more than $4,000 from another vehicle in Nashville.

In both incidents, credit and debit cards were reportedly stolen and linked back to fraudulent purchases made at multiple Mapco locations, the Elysian Fields Market, and the Legacy Barber Lounge located on McGavock Pike.

Police said video surveillance from the burglary location and businesses where the stolen cards were used helped lead to Gibson’s arrest.