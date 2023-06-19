The historical marker detailing the lynching of 15-year-old Samuel Smith was stolen just two months after it was put up. (Source: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No matter where you go in Nashville, markers can always be found detailing the good and bad parts of the city’s history.

However, one particular marker in Cane Ridge is now missing.

“This was the concern from the very beginning that there would be people that would disrespect this marker,” said councilwoman Joy Styles.

It was four years ago when Styles first heard about the lynching of Samuel Smith.

“So the story goes 15-year-old Samuel Smith and his father came onto the property of this individual here in Cane Ridge, with the intention of stealing something from the property,” she said. “The owner woke up, caught them in the act, and shots were exchanged.”

Styles says Smith was soon kidnapped from Nashville General Hospital; he was then stripped naked, hung from a tree, and then shot.

“For a 15-year-old boy to then be murdered in the way that he was is abhorrent, and it is part of the history of Cane Ridge,” Styles said.

So after years of meetings, a marker detailing the lynching finally went up in April 2023.

“We didn’t publicize it,” said Styles. “We were concerned because there might be some response, and we didn’t want to take away from the moment and the day.”

A few days ago, Styles received an email saying the marker was gone.

“For those individuals that say racism doesn’t exist anymore, moments like this should give you pause to remind you racism does still exist and we still need to fight it,” she said.

It’s a fight Styles said is far from over.

“They took the marker down once,” she said. “We’ll put it back up again and we’ll figure out how to protect it. We’ll figure out how to arrest whoever does it again. Hopefully it never happens again.”

Styles said despite what happened, she knows Cane Ridge is full of wonderful people and this incident doesn’t represent the entire community.

“The work that is still left to be done will happen with many cultures working together,” she said. “The myopic beliefs of the few will not prevail.”

Styles said the Nashville Historical Commission does have money set aside that they will use to order a new marker, which should be replaced by the end of this year.