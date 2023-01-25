NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cane Ridge High School student has been charged with attempted aggravated assault and carrying a weapon on school property.

According to Metro police, 18-year-old Prince Gillenwaters allegedly got into an argument with another male student Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. in the school cafeteria. When the argument began to escalate, Gillenwaters pulled out a switchblade knife and chased the victim, who ran away.

School staff intervened and separated Gillenwaters and the victim before a school resource officer took Gillenwaters into custody.

According to police, Gillenwaters was also in possession of brass knuckles. He is jailed on $6,000 bond.