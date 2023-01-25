NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been one month since a Greenbrier man was shot and killed on the interstate.

On Christmas Day, Chris Spaunhorst was murdered on I-24 near East Nashville.

In an effort to keep the case from going cold, Chris’s wife, Stephanie, held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night at the Lord’s Friendly Mission Church.

“God brings the biggest peace. I know he’s okay. He’s not hurting, he’s not suffering,” Stephanie Spaunhorst said.

One month ago, Stephanie’s husband was shot and killed while on his way home to Greenbrier. Metro police called his death a potential road rage incident.

“As long as this person is still out there it can happen to anybody; I never thought it would happen to me, let alone on christmas, but it did,” Spaunhorst said.

Chris left behind five children.

“They are having a tough time adjusting without their dad, their bonus dad. It’s a lot of emotions for little kids,” Spaunhorst said.

Chris’s car was left riddled with bullets. Meanwhile, police are searching for the black Kia Optima that they said the shooter was inside.

“Pray for peace, pray for answers, pray for them to be caught. Share stories of him, just remember the good times,” Spaunhorst said.

She said praying is all she can do and ask for until someone is caught.

“Even then I’ll keep fighting for him. He doesn’t have a voice so I have to be his voice. He would have done the same for me,” Spaunhorst said.

If you have any new information on this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. You can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.