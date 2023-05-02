NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This weekend, thousands of diehard Swifties will descend upon Nissan Stadium for the sold-out shows for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. The prolific artist will take the stage three nights this weekend, bringing music from all 10 of her albums to fans to celebrate her career.

Here are the most important things you need to know if you plan to attend any of the three shows May 5-7.

Can I bring my umbrella?

With rain in the forecast for the weekend, Taylor Swift fans may be asking if they can bring an umbrella into the stadium in order to keep dry.

In short answer, no, umbrellas are not allowed inside Nissan Stadium.

“For the safety of our gusts, as well as the ability of all guests to have as clear a sight line as possible, umbrellas are not permitted within Nissan Stadium,” the stadium policies guides says. “Nissan Stadium gate personnel will not check umbrellas; they must be left in vehicles or taken to the locker rental. Lockers for prohibited items and bags not allowed into the stadium are available for rent across from Gate 3 (North location) and Lot T (South location). Rental price is $10.

If you’d like to keep your Taylor Swift ensemble or sign dry, bring a poncho with you to cover them both while you listen.

What is the severe weather plan?

In the event of severe weather and a shelter in place order is given, stadium staff will instruct guests on where to go and display the information on the screens inside. Stadium staff will direct fans to covered or interior areas. If you are in your car at the time of a shelter in place order, please remain in your car. If you are seeking shelter inside the stadium, gates will remain open.

What is the bag policy?

Nissan Stadium has a clear bag policy in place. Bags brought inside Nissan Stadium can be no larger than 12″ by 12″ by 6″ if they are clear. This includes clear cinch sack, clear diaper bags and gallon Ziploc bags. Any non-transparent wallets or cases can be no larger than 4.5″ by 6.5″ even if you are placing it inside the clear bag. These smaller wallets and cases are still subject to inspection by security personnel at the gates.

Bag check lines will be available at multiple entrances, but Nissan Stadium encourages guests to forgo bags altogether in order to expedite entry into the stadium.

What about signs?

Swifties may want to brings fan signs into the stadium, which is permitted, though there are restrictions, according to Nissan Stadium.

Signs no larger than standard poster board (28″ by 22″) are allowed; however, they may not be affixed to any part of the stadium, such as the wall or a railing).

“Be sure the sign does not block the view of other patrons,” the stadium policies state. “Banners deemed objectionable will be removed and confiscated. Banners or flags on sticks or poles are strictly prohibited.”

What items am I not allowed to bring inside?

The following items, among others, are prohibited inside Nissan Stadium:

Seat cushions, folding and/or standalone chairs

Strollers or baby seats

Camera lenses over 6″, video cameras/recording devices, tripods

Poles, selfie sticks, or sticks of any kind

Horns, whistles or other noisemakers

Outside food or beverages

Footballs, inflatable balls, or ballons

Inflatable costumes

Anything that creates a nuisance or disruption

Where do I park?

Parking for the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour dates is sold out, according to Nissan Stadium. Those without a parking pass already purchased will need to plan their transportation to and from the stadium ahead of time by utilizing rideshare services or parking at a location outside of the stadium campus.

There is a designated rideshare drop-off and pickup location at Parking Lot E to the north of the stadium.

There are also additional parking opportunities around downtown Nashville within walking distance of the stadium, including several parking garages. Those can be viewed HERE.

The concerts begin at 6:30 each night. Parking lots open at noon each day. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.