NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person has been taken into custody after a woman was shot multiple times in South Nashville Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officials responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. after shots were fired in the 100 block of Charles E Davis Boulevard in the Napier area. Around the same time, authorities said staff from Southern Hills Hospital also called officials after a female victim was dropped off with several gunshot wounds to her torso, right arm, hip, and buttocks.

Officers then reviewed housing surveillance footage and said they saw the suspect, William Fletcher, 39, shoot the victim, then walk into a nearby apartment. Police then knocked on the door and reportedly found Fletcher inside.

After Fletcher was taken into custody, police learned he was a convicted felon, with a criminal record dating back to 2001.