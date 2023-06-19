NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee’s only non-profit hospice will remain a non-profit after rumors circulated that it was up for sale.

Now, Alive Hospice’s founders and some supporters are calling for the board members, who they believe were behind the potential sale, to resign.

The campaign, “Keep Alive Alive” said changing board leadership is the final step in saving the hospice.

“A traumatic event happens like this to an organization, and the people who are in charge at the time the event happens need to own it,” said Liz Schatzlein, member of the Advisory Committee at Alive. “They need to accept responsibility and accountability and that means they need to step down because until they do, trust cannot be rebuilt.”

Last Thursday, it was announced that Alive’s CEO Kimberly Goessele was stepping down from her role. Alive Chief Operating Officer will act as Joe Hampe is interim CEO.

In addition to Goessele stepping down, Keep Alive Alive is asking for three of Alive’s board members to resign immediately, saying they pursued a path that wasn’t consistent with Alive’s mission by considering the sale. The campaign said they’re not asking for the fourth board member to resign since he was appointed after these events happened.

Keep Alive Alive also recommended that three former board members should resume service and take their place.

“The donors, the community, needs to believe that the people who are in leadership positions at Alive Hospice have standards and values that align with the mission of Alive,” said Schatzlein.

Alive responded to the group’s request with the following statement:

“The Board announced two weeks ago that Alive will remain a not-for-profit hospice organization. The many offers of support from the community were critical to that decision. Now the Board has moved forward and is drafting a plan to engage the entire community in ensuring that Alive has the financial resources to continue operations well into the future. We have communicated to the community-at-large, as well as to specific individuals, that we will announce and seek feedback on that plan shortly.

The continued insistence of a small few to assign blame for what has occurred and to harangue members of our volunteer board to resign does nothing to help Alive and, in fact, distracts from its focus on caring for patients. We ask again that everyone who loves and wants the best for Alive take a breath and move forward together to improve and strengthen this treasured community resource.”