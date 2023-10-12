NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon was taken into custody Wednesday night after police said they received a call about a man with an assault rifle at an Antioch apartment complex.

The call came in around 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, according to an arrest affidavit. A person reportedly flagged an officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department down as the officer was pulling into the complex on Bell Road.

The person said there was a man parked in a black Dodge who had been waiving around a rifle in the parking lot, and according to the affidavit, he was “in fear for his safety.” The officer then walked over to the car and made contact with the driver, 35-year-old Jarvis McClain.

McClain reportedly opened his driver door, and the officer spotted a black firearm with a drum magazine in the rear driver-side floorboard, which authorities said was consistent with the witness’s description of the weapon he saw.

When asked, McClain said “the gun was his girl’s gun,” police reported. The officer then asked McClain to step out of the car and tried to place him in handcuffs “due to the safety risk of [McClain] possibly trying to retrieve his firearm,” according to the affidavit.

However, McClain reportedly pulled his arm away and ran through the back of the apartment complex into a wood line. Detectives found McClain in the woods a short time later and took him into custody.

After his arrest, officers on scene said they found a small plastic bag containing a white powdery substance on the ground by McClain’s car. A review of body-worn camera footage showed the bag falling off McClain’s lap as he got out of the vehicle.

Police said the plastic bag contained several smaller plastic bags that had drugs inside them, including 0.9 grams of powder cocaine, 3.1 grams of crack cocaine, 3.3 grams of mostly crushed Xanax bars and three ecstasy pills.

Authorities also found $536 divided into smaller denominations of cash, which they said was consistent with narcotic sales. The weapon inside the vehicle was later determined to be a JR Carbine 9mm with a loaded drum magazine and a round in the chamber.

A search of the Integrated Criminal Justice Portal showed McClain is a convicted felon out of Shelby County for aggravated robbery and especially aggravated robbery, according to the affidavit.

He is now being charged with felonious possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of cocaine.

As of Thursday, Oct. 12, McClain was still behind bars with a $107,500 bond.