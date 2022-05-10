NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A California fugitive was captured in a home northeast of downtown Nashville Monday night.

According to documents from the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), officers were called to a burglary on Bessie Avenue and found Sergio Rodriguez, 57, at a residence.

Rodriguez reportedly told officers that the homeowner gave him permission to be there. When Metro police ran his information, they learned Rodriguez had a warrant out of Los Angeles County for dangerous drugs.

Officers then searched Rodriguez and took him into custody. He is currently behind bars in Davidson County until he is extradited back to Los Angeles.