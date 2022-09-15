NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Visitors come to Nashville for the music, but locals are typically stuck with the traffic.

“The traffic has noticeably become more aggressive,” said Curtis Corazao.

Aggressive, or whatever term you prefer to use to describe our traffic, is something natives say is gradually getting worse.

“I think it’s definitely heavier,” said Happy Stamper.

“Whenever you are trying to get kids to school in the morning time, there is mostly traffic everywhere,” said Dominic Hardy.

So what’s the solution? Some residents believe in public transportation.

“I think if you want to reduce traffic you should implement public transportation,” said Corazao. “Less vehicles off the streets and more public transportation.”

“We have good accessibility to our bus system, but a lot of people don’t use it,” said Stamper.

But one California-based company says it has something that could help change that.

Bobby Lee is the Director of Marketing for Lyt, a company that focuses on transit signal prioritization.

“What it is either giving immediate greenlights to those emergency vehicles or giving priority on those greenlights to transit buses,” said Bobby Lee.

Lee says their company uses artificial intelligence, and a cloud-based system to help bring roadway data to traffic signals.

“We’re not changing those lights ourselves,” he said. “We’re providing that information to the signal and we’re saying here’s the information.”

Their system is used to help prioritize lights for first responders and emergency vehicles, but also public transit, which Lee believes could have an impact on traffic.

“If we prioritize say transit and we make it more time competitive and we make it more alluring and we’re seeing that this bus is going down and getting greens that might entice people to get back into traffic,” he said

Lee says they can’t share too many details but they are talking to Nashville and surrounding cities about their system, and he’s hopeful if city leaders say yes it could be something that could improve traffic for residents.

News 2 did reach out to the mayor’s office to see if they could share more details but have yet to hear back.

News 2 also reached out to We Go who said they would follow up and get back with us.