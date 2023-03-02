NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A California man is behind bars in Nashville after being accused of dealing deadly pills, which were laced with fentanyl, to a local man over three years ago.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 38-year-old Gregory McLaughlin was found unresponsive in a parking lot on Gallatin Pike in December 2019.

Authorities said the investigation led to the identification of 31-year-old Kevin Van Lam of Long Beach, California, as “a suspected dangerous narcotics dealer,” with detectives discovering Lam sold McLaughlin the pills that were responsible for his overdose.

Officials announced on Thursday, March 2 that Lam was arrested in Los Angeles County on an outstanding grand jury indictment for multiple charges, including second-degree murder, money laundering, and delivery of a controlled substance.

Police said Lam was booked into the Davidson County jail last week, where he is still being held on a $150,000 bond.