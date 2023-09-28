NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 41-year-old man is in jail after alleging assaulting an innocent bystander in North Nashville Wednesday with a 2×4.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.

When authorities arrived, they found the victim with a cut to the head and covered in blood, according to an arrest report.

The victim told police he was assault by a man he didn’t know and provided them a description.

Officers soon located James Well a few blocks away and found he matched the description given by the victim, according to Metro police.

A nearby witness confirmed Wells was responsible for the attack. The witness told officers they honked at Wells to try and stop the attack, but the victim was hit multiple times with the 2×4 for no reason.

Wells was booked into the Metro jail and charged with assault of an officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $18,000.