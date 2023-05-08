NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was a fun-filled weekend in Music City that included three Taylor Swift shows, various graduation ceremonies and conventions. Now that the fun is over, Nashville International Airport is bracing for more passengers than usual.

The Nashville International Airport announced that Monday would be a “heavy passenger volume day” and urged travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their expected departure.

Lines to get through TSA weren’t too long, however, passengers traveling with airlines like Southwest and American, said they had to stand in line for about 45 minutes to check their bags.

It was a late night for Swifties that attended Sunday’s show. A weather delay caused fans to shelter in place before Taylor finally hit the stage four hours later.

Some fans like Kelly Medico said they went straight to the airport after the concert, which ended around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

“It ended at 1:30 in the morning, we tried to get an Uber or Lyft, but it was impossible, we finally made it back to the hotel, told our driver we will Venmo you $100 right now if you take us to the airport, said Medico. “We were running to the airport, finally made it here, and we’re looking forward to going home, it will be nice. I’m looking forward to a hot shower, it was a good experience, but I think I’m good.”

Storms also affected flights at BNA on Sunday evening after the FAA issued periodic ground stops to all arriving and departing flights.

If you plan of flying today, officials at Nashville International Airport suggest that you arrive two hours early, check parking availability before you leave your home, take an Uber or have a friend drop you off. To check your flight status, click here.