NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a building in North Nashville early Wednesday morning.
Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to Rev Dr. Enoch Jones Boulevard and 11th Avenue North just before 4 a.m. in response to a commercial fire.
According to crews on scene, the fire appeared on the outside of the building, but officials believe it may have started inside.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
The back of the business received significant damage. Fire marshals are still investigating what may have led to the blaze.
No injuries to fire crews or any other individuals were reported. No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.