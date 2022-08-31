NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a building in North Nashville early Wednesday morning.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to Rev Dr. Enoch Jones Boulevard and 11th Avenue North just before 4 a.m. in response to a commercial fire.

According to crews on scene, the fire appeared on the outside of the building, but officials believe it may have started inside.

The back of the business received significant damage. Fire marshals are still investigating what may have led to the blaze.

No injuries to fire crews or any other individuals were reported. No other information was immediately released.