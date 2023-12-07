NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 35-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly driving a bus at Nashville International Airport while under the influence.

Officers began receiving calls about the bus driving erratically around 9 p.m. The bus was reportedly crossing over medians and travelling at “inconsistent speeds.”

Responding officers stopped the bus and spoke with the driver, who seemed confused and was slow to respond to questions, according to an arrest warrant.

The driver reportedly denied being intoxicated but he was charged with driving under the influence after he failed multiple sobriety tests.

No additional information was immediately released.