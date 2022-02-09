NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tristar Skyline’s Burn Center opened last September, and burn patient Chloe Cooper says that seeking treatment at the center after a serious burn on her hand has helped her get her life back to normal.

Cooper was working at a fast-food restaurant in Chattanooga when her hand got caught in a dishwasher. “My hand was stuck in the dishwasher while the hot water was going. And I mean, burned my hand, I got third-degree burns on the top part of my hand, second-degree on the palm of my hand.”

At first, Cooper was hesitant to seek treatment, “No, I’m fine. I don’t need to go to the hospital. Like it’s just a burn. My hand will heal, like it’ll blister, and it’ll be fine.”

The next day Cooper was on her way to Nashville for treatment at the Tristar Skyline Burn Center. After four surgeries and twice-weekly therapy, Cooper is on the mend and back at college and work. “They’re amazing. They’ve done everything that I’ve needed for my hand to be able to gain full range of motion, like we’re working towards that they’re constantly like, reassuring me that my hand’s gonna be back to normal.”

Cooper still needs more treatment, including laser treatments that will start within the next few months, but she is happy with her progress. She also says that seeing Sky the therapy dog after her third surgery lifted her mood, “He just came in and, you know, it’s a dog, like how could you not be happy? So it was like, such perfect timing.”

Dr. Claus Brandigi, the Medical Director of the Tristar Skyline Burn Center and a burn surgeon, says that no burn is too small for them to look at, “I prefer to see even the smallest burn and decide whether we need to do anything special or not.”

Even small burns can have significant impacts if they are not treated appropriately. Dr. Brandigi says that they are available for burn care around the clock, “We have a walk-in clinic that’s open five days a week and see people in the ER every weekend too.”

Dr. Brandigi says that having a dedicated burn center is beneficial for patients, “I’ve dedicated my life to this, as most people that do burns for a living, most of us are full time burned surgeons. And we learn things, we learn — how we can treat children differently than adults, how we treat this burn versus this burn. Those are nuances that you pick up over the career dedicated to taking care of our patients.”

Taking care of burns requires proper care and the right dressings. Some burns also require surgery and other procedures. Knowing what to do after a burn is also crucial. “Let’s just make this clear, all burns, cool running water, not ice, not mayonnaise, not mustard,” says Dr. Brandigi.