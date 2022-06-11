NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation after an adult toy store was reportedly burglarized early Saturday morning.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the burglary happened at 12:15 a.m. at Jenna’s Adult Toy Box located at 2805 Nolensville Pike.

Authorities have not yet made any arrests in the case. No injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately provided.