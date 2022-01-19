NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are working to identify two suspects in a home burglary from Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Marshall Street around 3 p.m.

Two men, dressed in Amazon employee uniforms, pretended to deliver a package to the doorstep of a home in the neighborhood. They then forced their way in through the front door.

The two were spotted leaving the home with a large black watch box, containing numerous valuable timepieces.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.