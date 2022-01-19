NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are working to identify two suspects in a home burglary from Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Marshall Street around 3 p.m.

Two men, dressed in Amazon employee uniforms, pretended to deliver a package to the doorstep of a home in the neighborhood. They then forced their way in through the front door.

The two were spotted leaving the home with a large black watch box, containing numerous valuable timepieces.

Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.