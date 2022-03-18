NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were taken into custody Thursday night after police said they burglarized a South Nashville home owned by Metro Water Services.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) responded to a call around 5 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle parked near the home located on Wimpole Drive. MNPD then reportedly saw Erick Perez Perez, 24, and Emi Canales, 19, in the garage. Police said Canales was holding items in her hands at the time.

When asked, officers said they two initially said they were hired to “clean the home,” but the suspects did not have any cleaning supplies. MNPD warrants stated Perez Perez and Canales later admitted they were at the home to find “items to sell to live off of.”

All the items were then returned to the home, and the suspects were taken into custody.

During the arrest, police said a crack pipe was found on Canales.